Republicans in Congress will reportedly be proposing a resolution that would ban all transgender athletes from women’s sports.

The push by Republicans would come in the wake of Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) successfully passing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

“Steube will be introducing a joint resolution alongside Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., that will call on the NCAA to revoke eligibility of all trans athletes who compete as women,” per Fox News.

“Draft of the resolution obtained by Fox News would also call on the NCAA to ‘create new policies that would forbid any future trans-identifying males from competing as women, and push all their member conferences to do the same,'” it added.

The resolution differs from the Women and Girls in Sports Act by directly addressing the issue of men playing women’s sports at the college level.

The resolution came after NCAA President Charlie Baker suggested that women should take it upon themselves to use separate facilities if transgender athletes make them feel uncomfortable, which he suggested when speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee about legalized sports gambling. During the testimony, several Republican lawmakers pressed him on the issue of transgenders in women’s sports. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), in particular, asked about a specific NCAA policy that says “transgender student-athletes should be able to use the locker room, shower and toilet facilities in accordance with their gender identity.”

“Everybody else should have an opportunity to use other facilities if they wish to do so,” Baker responded.

Baker said that the NCAA gives colleges that host sporting events to accommodate athletes however they see fit.

“I believe our guidelines give people optionality in how they choose to use their facilities,” Baker said. “We told the local folks who hosted our tournaments that they need to make accommodations for the people who are playing.”