Citizens are not looking favorably on President Joe Biden’s (D) time in office as President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration approaches.

According to CBS News polling, “When Americans look back now on Biden’s presidency, 37% approve of the job he has done over the last four years. That is just below any approval mark he received while in office,” the outlet reported Sunday.

When Biden took office four years ago, most Americans felt optimistic about the job he would do. However, following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that left many service members dead, his approval rating took a dive and continued to drop as Americans suffered in the grip of inflation, and “it never recovered,” the article stated.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the CBS News report, one person writing, “And you did everything possible to cover for him. You’re a joke.”

“Over the past four years you told us he was fit for office, reducing our debt, and bringing illegal workers across the border to help America. You have earn ‘old media’ tag which you will never shed. What you paid to play has earned you a walk in the media shadows,” another user commented.

Meanwhile, some members of the Democrat party are distancing themselves from claims that Biden was fit to serve, Breitbart News reported January 7. “After Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July following a poor debate performance, Democrats claimed he was fit to serve,” the outlet said. “Now two weeks before Biden leaves office, a handful of Democrats are starting to trash the president and warn of accountability.”

A recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found that “border and immigration handling” were named as Biden’s biggest failure as president, per Breitbart News.

The news of Biden’s decline in favorability comes as Trump prepares for his inauguration on Monday in Washington, DC, AFP reported Saturday.

Per the CBS News report, “This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,174 U.S. adults interviewed between January 15-17, 2025. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.5 points.”