James Biden Claims Joe Biden ‘Never’ Had Involvement in Family Business

James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother, told the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday that Joe Biden “never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest” in his business ventures.

The claim comes as House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), a former bank board member, found in October that a $200,000 check from Americore, which allegedly defrauded Medicare, landed in Joe Biden’s bank account via James Biden.

James Biden denied the check was due to a preexisting business relationship. He claimed the money was a return payment for money Joe Biden lent him. Comer then requested the alleged “loan documents” the Biden brothers might have consummated, but the White House stonewalled the request.

James Biden, countering Comer’s findings, appeared to leak his opening statement in part to establishment media reporters:

1. I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures. Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities. None. 2. Because of my intimate knowledge of my brother’s personal integrity and character, as well as my own strong ethics, I have always kept my professional life separate from our close personal relationship. 3. I never asked my brother to take any official action on behalf of me, my business associates, or anyone else.

