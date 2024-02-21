James Biden Claims Joe Biden ‘Never’ Had Involvement in Family Business

James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother, told the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday that Joe Biden “never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest” in his business ventures.
The claim comes as House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), a former bank board member, found in October that a $200,000 check from Americore, which allegedly defrauded Medicare, landed in Joe Biden’s bank account via James Biden.
James Biden denied the check was due to a preexisting business relationship. He claimed the money was a return payment for money Joe Biden lent him. Comer then requested the alleged “loan documents” the Biden brothers might have consummated, but the White House stonewalled the request.
James Biden, countering Comer’s findings, appeared to leak his opening statement in part to establishment media reporters:
1. I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures. Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities. None.
2. Because of my intimate knowledge of my brother’s personal integrity and character, as well as my own strong ethics, I have always kept my professional life separate from our close personal relationship.
3. I never asked my brother to take any official action on behalf of me, my business associates, or anyone else.
NEW: James Biden has told @GOPoversight and @JudiciaryGOP that @POTUS "has never had
any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest" in any of his business activities and says he never asked him to "take any official action on behalf of me, my business associates,… pic.twitter.com/vrUatLFuI4
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 21, 2024
In September, Comer subpoenaed James Biden’s Lion Hall Group and JBBSR, Inc., entities. The subpoena appeared directed at obtaining records linked to Joe Biden’s corporation, “CelticCapri Corp,” which received nearly $10 million in 2017 without specifying revenue line items.
James Biden is Joe Biden’s younger brother and Hunter Biden’s uncle. James and Hunter were business partners with CEFC China Energy Co., an organization closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Through Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), the committee discovered in March that Biden associate Rob Walker received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.
