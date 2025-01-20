President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency at the southern border, he announced Monday during his inaugural address in the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

Trump wielded the critical issue of border security with incredible effectiveness during his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris, and his policy-heavy inaugural speech made clear he will move swiftly to act on his campaign promises.

“Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders,” Trump said. “With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense.”

He continued, “First, I will declare a national emergency on our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy, I will end the practice of catch and release, and I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.”

Trump will go even further.

“Under the orders I sign today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations,” he said. “And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks, bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.”

“As Commander in Chief, I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do,” Trump said. “We will do it at a level that nobody has ever seen before.”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.