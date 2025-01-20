President Donald J Trump has officially taken over the White House website with an “America Is Back” video.

The updated video features Trump, the 47th President of the United States, with a montage of scenes showcasing his presence back as Commander-in-Chief.

It ends with a caption reading, “The White House,” with the words “President Donald J. Trump” underneath.

“America Is Back” the website reads, adding these words from Trump:

Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America.

Trump declared during his inaugural speech, “Fellow citizens, the Golden Age of America begins right now.”

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,” he continued. “During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first.”

“For American citizens, January, 20, 2025 is Liberation Day,” Trump declared during the triumphant speech.

“It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country,” he continued. “As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society.”