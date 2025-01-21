Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds First Official Press Conference of 2nd Term

President Donald Trump addresses reporters in his first official press conference of his second term on Tuesday, January 21.

Trump was sworn into office on Monday as the 47th president of the United States, the only other president to win a non-consecutive second term than Grover Cleveland.

Trump spoke extensively throughout Inauguration Day at multiple events but will now formally speak to the White House press corps on his second day in office, a marked difference from his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, who rarely engaged with reporters during his administration.