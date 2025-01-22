California Shocked as Florida Pre-Deploys Resources Ahead of Natural Disaster

Californians could only look on in awe and envy as Florida pre-deployed emergency resources ahead of the storm that dumped record amounts of snow on the Panhandle this week, rather than waiting until after the damage was done.

As Breitbart News has reported, firefighters in Los Angeles were not pre-deployed to risk spots ahead of the extreme wind event on January 7 and 8, which had been predicted for a week. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was overseas in Ghana, repeating a pattern established by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who disappeared to Mexico on a family vacation while over a dozen Californians died in a blizzard in March 2023.

Newsom has often targeted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the state’s conservative social policies, but DeSantis has always been able to retort that Florida trounces California on key functions of government, including on how it handles natural disasters.

California, for all its wealth — if if were a country, it would be the fifth-largest economy in the world — is constantly short of cash and scrambling to keep up with the damage after earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards, floods, landslides, droughts, and other kinds of natural disasters that are endemic to the otherwise beautiful region.

