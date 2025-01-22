Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called for President Donald Trump to move NASA’s headquarters from Washington, DC, to Florida, highlighting that Florida’s Space Coast is “home to key facilities like the Kennedy Space Center.”

In a letter addressed to Trump, Luna noted that Florida’s Space Coast is “uniquely positioned to support this transformation and strengthen America’s leadership in space exploration.”

Luna added that she believes “relocating NASA’s headquarters to Florida would offer significant strategic, economic, and logistical advantages to NASA and the United States.”

“I write to you in support of relocating NASA’s Headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Florida’s Space Coast,” Luna wrote. “While Washington, D.C., has historically been the home of NASA’s headquarters, the rapidly evolving space landscape demands a more integrated and efficient approach to space policy. Florida’s Space Coast, home to key facilities like the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, is uniquely positioned to support this transformation and strengthen America’s leadership in space exploration.”

“Given the accelerating pace of developments in both the public and private space sectors, I believe that relocating NASA’s headquarters to Florida would offer significant strategic, economic, and logistical advantages to NASA and the United States,” Luna added.

Luna continued to highlight that Florida’s Space Coast has been a “cornerstone of the U.S. space program” for awhile, referencing the Apollo missions and the Space Shuttle era:

Florida’s Space Coast has long been a cornerstone of the U.S. space program. From the Apollo missions to the Space Shuttle era, Florida has been integral to the success of NASA’s most historic endeavors. Today, it continues to play a pivotal role in both national and commercial space initiatives. Not only is it home to government facilities such as the Kennedy Space Center, but it also houses major private space industry players like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing. The collaboration that exists between these companies and government facilities has established a thriving ecosystem that contributes to maintaining American space dominance.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has previously suggested moving NASA’s headquarters to the Kennedy Space Center, noting that “they have this massive building” in the nation’s capital and “nobody goes to it.”

“I was talking to the director before we came out here, there is interest in moving the headquarters of NASA to Kennedy Space Center and I’m supportive of that,” DeSantis said while speaking at the Kennedy Space Center, according to CBS News. “They have this massive building in D.C. and like nobody goes to it. So why not just shutter it and move everyone down here. Hopefully with the new administration coming in, they’ll see a great opportunity to headquarter NASA on the Space Coast.”