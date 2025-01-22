Nolte: Trump Rips Woke Bishop in Glorious Return of ‘Mean Tweets’

We should all thank Mariann Budde, the obnoxious anti-Trump Episcopal bishop, for she has returned us to the glorious era of “mean tweets.”

Yes, Admiral Literal, I know Twitter isn’t called Twitter anymore. I know Trump used Truth Social and not Xwitter. But calling a “mean tweet” a “mean tweet” is the hill I’m prepared to die on, or at least suffer a small rash on.

Budde abused her religious platform at the National Prayer Service Tuesday to lecture President Trump about gay kids and illegal aliens.

With Trump and Vice President JD Vance sitting right there, this grotesque fake Bishop said something that is straight-up demonic: “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

As someone once said… In the same way there are no vegetarian cats, there are no transgender children. “Trans kids” are being abused by adults who are either sociopathic narcissists or sexual predators.

Trump Family Stares Daggers as Female Woke-Scold “Pastor” Berates Trump from Pulpit at Service

Anyone who claims to be close to God should be outraged at what’s happening to these children and speak out against their sexualization, as well as their permanent sterilization and mutilation.

And then Fake Bishop asked, in the name of God, that Trump protect illegal aliens.

“And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals,” she whined. “They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.”

The body language exhibited by Trump and Vance was priceless.

But nowhere near as priceless as The Return of Mean Tweets. Better still, The Return of Late-Night Mean Tweets, this one fired off on Truth Social at 12:39 a.m.:

The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology! t

Here are the highlights:

So-called Bishop

Ungracious

Nasty

Not compelling or smart

Boring

Uninspiring

Not very good at her job

We’re back, baby!

“Ungracious” sums it up.

Mariann Budde is a ridiculous woman totally unconcerned with what should be her top job, and that’s saving souls.

Now let’s look at how everything has changed and how Trump changed it…

Had Trump fired off this “mean tweet” (that isn’t mean at all — it’s factual) eight years ago, we’d all be worried about how the corporate media would turn this into a week-long scandal and the effect the coordinated coverage would have on public opinion.

Well, that’s just not the case anymore. The media no longer have the credibility or moral authority to demagogue this into something effective. Above all, the public is no longer concerned with what the fake media define as “norms.”

That was the whole charade back then. To avoid the truths Trump spoke, the media sought to distract from those truths with all this nonsense talk about “presidential norms.” So instead of looking at what Trump actually said, everyone would roll their eyes and think, “Why is he starting this crap again?”

Those days are over. Instead of listening to the media, people are listening to Trump and ignoring the media. Today, Trump has the moral authority and everyone’s rolling their eyes at the legacy media.

