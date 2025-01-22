Report: State Department DEI Group Cancels All Future Planned Events

A group within the State Department focused on pushing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has reportedly canceled all future planned events in the wake of newly confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s ascension.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle confirmed on X that a source informed him that the DEI group has ceased operation in the wake of Marco Rubio issuing an order for the State Department to only focus on “‘energy dominance,’ mass migration, ending censorship and terminating DEI policies.”

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a message to every diplomatic and consular post worldwide after being sworn in – the new focus will be on ‘energy dominance,’ mass migration, ending censorship and terminating DEI policies,” announced Eric Daughtery of Florida Voice.

“NEW: a State Department source just told me since this order from [Sec. Rubio] that a DEI ‘working group’ of State Department employees has now formally CANCELED ALL FUTURE PLANNED EVENTS,” responded Matt Boyle.

The order put out by Marco Rubio reportedly said, “Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions – Does the action make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous? Certain priorities will be replaced, certain issues deemphasized, and some practices we will cease altogether.”

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, Rubio also issued “an order to all State Department personnel effectively ending COVID-era work-from-home guidelines and ordering them all back to work in person at the State Department.”

“The news of the order, obtained by Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release, is likely to cause shockwaves throughout the federal workforce but fulfills a major promise that Trump made that everyone needs to come back to work right away,” added the report.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Rubio in a 99-0 vote, with his former colleagues voicing no opposition to the appointment. The vote came one week after Rubio appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he previously served as a senior member. Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) said Rubio had a “flawless” performance before the committee. During the hearing, Rubio set his sights on China, calling the regime the “most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever confronted,” urging the United States to push back more heavily on China’s global influence.

“The 21st Century will be defined by what happens between the United States and China,” Rubio told the committee.

“They have elements that the Soviet Union never possessed,” Rubio added, per CBS News. “They are a technological adversary and competitor, an industrial competitor, an economic competitor, a geopolitical competitor, a scientific competitor now — in every realm. It is an extraordinary challenge.”

Rubio also reiterated his support of President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, specifically on Greenland and Chinese influence over the Panama Canal.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.