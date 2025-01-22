Trumps Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary 2 Days After Inauguration

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary Wednesday on the second full day of his second term.

Trump wished his wife a happy anniversary in social media posts, sharing a picture from their wedding day:

The Trumps married in Palm Beach at the Bethesda-By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, the Palm Beach Post noted. It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of the late Barabara Walters, the late Tony Bennet, Kelly Ripa, Billy Joel, Heidi Klum, and many more attending the ceremony, according to photos the outlet shared.

The couple’s wedding planner, Preston Bailey, told Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) “the press was just crazy waiting outside.”

The ballroom at Trump’s luxurious seaside Mar-a-Lago estate was the site of the reception.

Bailey said that the first lady was a “great hostess” on her wedding day.

“She was a great hostess — I have to hand it to her. She was so involved with every detail, and she was making sure that everyone was comfortable. She studied the evening very carefully to make sure there were no boring moments,” he told the WWD.

It has been a week full of celebration and milestones for the Trumps. President Trump was sworn in a for the second time on Monday, followed by an afternoon and evening of festivities, capped by the opulent inaugural balls.

The president and first lady danced at both the Liberty and Commander-in-Chief balls. At the Liberty Ball, they danced to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” along with the some of the Trump children, their spouses, some of the Trump grandchildren, as well as Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance.

After their dance to “American Trilogy” at the Commander-in-Chief ball, Trump did his iconic dance to the Village People’s “YMCA” with a saber in hand. The scene delighted the first lady, who smiled widely.