Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents 16,000 American Airlines pilots, is calling for the rapid confirmation of Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) as Department of Homeland Security secretary, Breitbart News has learned.

The APA urged Noem’s confirmation in a letter obtained by Breitbart News on Monday. In it, APA President Nick Silva addresses Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Gary Peters (D-MI), the chairman and ranking member of the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, which advanced Noem’s nomination Monday by a 13-2 vote.

“As commercial airline pilots, we are acutely aware of the critical importance of security protocols and the ever-evolving nature of the threats facing the aviation sector,” Silva wrote. “That is why we support President Trump’s nomination of Gov. Kristi Noem for Secretary of Homeland Security.”

“We cannot afford a vacancy in the secretary’s office, so we call for her speedy confirmation,” he adds.

Silva also emphasized the importance of collaboration between airline industry stakeholders and the DHS regarding safety.

“…APA believes that collaboration between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and industry stakeholders is crucial to the safety of our nation’s transportation networks,” he wrote, adding:

Aviation has long been a central component of the U.S.economy, as well as a key target for potential threats to national security. In the years since the tragic events of 9/11, the aviation industry has worked hand-in-hand with DHS to implement security measures and ensure the safety of both passengers and crew.

Noem has received tremendous support from a collection of groups and individuals who are calling for her to be installed as soon as possible.

Last week, a coalition of attorneys general from 20 different states signed a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), urging the confirmations of Noem, as well as Trump’s attorney general nominee, Pam Bondi, and his pick for FBI director, Kash Patel.

“The national security risks of a porous, unguarded border are obvious and alarming. Governor Noem is the person America needs to help President Trump restore security at the border,” the attorneys general noted.

Additionally, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Angel Moms are calling for Noem to be confirmed immediately.