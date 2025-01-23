FBI Raids Prominent Immigration Lawyer in Rhode Island

FBI agents raided a prominent immigration lawyer’s office in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday morning.

Video footage posted to social media shows the FBI raiding the offices of immigration attorney Joseph Molina Flynn, who also served as a municipal court judge in Central Falls, Rhode Island — until his resignation on Thursday.

An FBI spokesperson told the Providence Journal only that the agency “is conducting court authorized activity at that address.”

Other sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Molina Flynn’s office is the focus of the FBI’s raid.

Molina Flynn resigned from his role as municipal court judge in Central Falls on Thursday, after the news of the FBI raid broke to the public.

“I was deeply concerned to see the reports of an FBI search at the law office of Joseph Molina Flynn,” Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said in a statement. “As the Central Falls community knows, transparency and accountability are priorities of mine.”

“In an effort to uphold the integrity and focus of the Municipal Court, Judge Molina Flynn has officially resigned his position,” Mayor Rivera added.

Municipal Court Associate Judge Robert McConnell will reportedly be the city’s interim municipal court judge until a permanent replacement is found for Molina Flynn.

On his LinkedIn profile, Molina Flynn explains, “My practice focuses primarily on family, criminal, and immigration law cases.”

“The main focus of Molina Flynn Law Offices is providing affordable legal services to individuals who may otherwise not be eligible for programs such as legal aid and other pro bono programs,” the attorney adds.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.