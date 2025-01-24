House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer slammed House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News for undergoing therapy by professional psychologists to overcome “Trump Derangement Syndrome” or “TSD.”

Raskin told reporters Friday he enlisted shrinks to help Democrats on his panel cope with President Donald Trump’s first week in office, as Breitbart News reported.

The Maryland congressman previously sat on the House Oversight Committee as the ranking Democrat, where he defended the Biden business, the deadly Afghan withdrawal, massive spending that fueled inflation, and the partisan January 6 Committee.

Raskin, an election denier who President Joe Biden pardoned earlier this week, hired psychologists who apparently specialize in “emotion regulation” and “neural systems supporting social forms.”

“Jamie Raskin has faced a difficult few months,” Comer exclusively told Breitbart News. “The American people rejected what Jamie Raskin and other Democrats were selling, President Trump won in a landslide, and Jamie Raskin even received a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden — a move the Biden Justice Department has argued implies an admission of guilt.”

“It’s no surprise that Jamie Raskin summoned professional psychologists to provide therapy for Democrats afflicted with the incurable disease of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) in the wake of all this winning,” Comer added.

“However, no amount of therapy will help Jamie Raskin and other Democrats suffering from TDS as they face the endless wins from the Trump Administration benefiting the American people,” Comer said.

Punchbowl News first reported the therapy sessions:

During a retreat last week for Judiciary Democrats, Raskin — the new ranking member of the key panel — hosted Jim Coan, a University of Virginia professor of psychology, and Hal Movius, a consultant who specializes in “negotiation,” “influence,” “emotion regulation,” “leadership” and “organizational development.” Coan’s “recent work emphasizes the neural systems supporting social forms of emotion regulation,” according to his bio with UVa. The retreat was held at the Library of Congress. The purpose of the session, according to multiple attendees, was to counsel Democrats about how to approach conflict and effectively combat what Raskin described as “authoritarian styles of speech.” Another attendee said Judiciary Democrats were also advised to avoid devolving into partisan mud-slinging — a more common hallmark of the House Oversight Committee, which Raskin previously led as the top Democrat.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.