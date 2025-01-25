WATCH: Melania Trump Speaks to LA Fire Victim in Native Language

A heartwarming clip of first lady Melania Trump speaking in her native language while comforting victims of the Los Angeles wildfires has gone viral, with social media users praising the sweet moment.

The video, captured by RSBN news cameras and shared on social media by Melania fan account “FLOTUS Report,” shows the first lady shaking hands and having a solemn conversation with a small group of people in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood:

There was a lively debate in the replies on X over which Slavic language the first lady was speaking with the woman in the video, but commenters identified words as Serbian and Croatian:

“I know her very well. Serbia Croatian, she was a war [refugee] child,” conservative author Peachy Keenan wrote, referring to the fire victim that Melania greeted.

“The lady told Melania ‘Ja sam ovde dosla pre 10 godina’ which means: ‘I came here 10 years ago,'” former Republican nominee for Maryland lieutenant governor Gordana Schifanelli explained.

“She also told Melania that she lost everything in this fire. Melania was so compassionate and understanding,” Schifanelli added.

Melania’s emotion was clear on her face as she learned the woman had lost everything, shaking her head and saying “Oh, my God” in English.

The first lady is fluent in several languages, including English, Slovenian, Italian, German, French, and Serbian, according to the Daily Mail.

President Donald Trump also greeted fire victims, and showed a united front with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in front of reporters on Friday:

“I appreciate the governor coming out and meeting me,” the president said as he shared a handshake with the governor on the tarmac shortly after Air Force One landed in Los Angeles.

“We’re looking to get something completed, and the way you get it completed is to work together,” he added.

Newsom expressed gratitude for Trump’s visit and help.

“Most importantly, thank you for being here,” he said. “It means a great deal to all of us, not just the folks in Palisades, but the folks in Altadena that were devastated. We’re going to need your support. We’re going to need your help.”