NYT Details State, Local Government Failures in Palisades, Eaton Fires

The New York Times has produced a lengthy analysis of the failures of state and local government in the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, California, including the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire (in Altadena and Pasadena).

Among the findings:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department pre-deployed firefighters and engines ahead of the extreme wind event paying overtime to personnel; the Los Angeles Fire Department, controlled by the city, did not.

Local water systems (maintained by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power) failed, especially in the Pacific Palisades, where a 117-million gallon reservoir was empty and fire hydrants lost water pressure.

There were no set evacuation routes, identified by local law enforcement, in the event of a catastrophic event.

There were delayed warnings to residents, as the National Weather Service, Los Angeles County, and Ventura County, decided not to send an alarm warning of hurricane-force winds that eventually spread wildfires.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was distracted by his budget, by the funeral of President Jimmy Carter, and by the visit of then-President Joe Biden. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was in Ghana for the Biden administration.

The Times offered some recommendations:

[B]etter evacuation alerts and water systems, better management of brush and grasslands, and homes that are more fire-safe, as well as better technology to fight fires. It could mean a stronger, more unified response structure that brings multiple jurisdictions together during the planning stages in extreme fire weather. In the most extreme cases, cities in the West facing volatile fire conditions may be forced to consider the kind of advance staff deployments and public warnings that are already standard elsewhere in the country for hurricanes and tornadoes.

The problems and solutions identified by the Times are similar to those identified by Breitbart News in its coverage.

