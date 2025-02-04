Watch Live: Senate Hearing on the Fentanyl Crisis

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the ongoing fentanyl drug crisis in America on Tuesday, February 4.

President Donald Trump has identified fentanyl as a major concern for the nation and has threatened tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico over the production and trafficking of the deadly drug.

Both Mexico and Canada acquiesced to Trump’s demands in securing their borders on Monday to avoid the implementation of tariffs, while China has threatened to sue the United States over the tariffs Trump is imposing on them.