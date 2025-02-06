Three left-wing activists were arrested inside the Iowa Capitol building on Wednesday while protesting President Donald Trump’s policies.

Iowa State Patrol escorted to protesters out of the Capitol building and arrested them for interfering with official acts after they became extremely loud while chanting “Nazis,” the Des Moines Register reported. The protest was one of 50 protests planned across the country on Wednesday organized by the 50501 Movement, which means 50 states, 50 protests, one day.

Iowa State Troopers arrested two of the protest’s organizers, Heaven Chamberlain, 29, and Heather Ryan, 52, along with protester Bryan Guyer, 19, according to the report. Ryan previously ran for the the Iowa House and U.S. Congress.

Each person is facing a charge for interference with official acts, a misdemeanor, and were released on $300 bond.

The initial protest began at noon outside of the Capitol with hundreds of people in attendance, the report states. After the outside event began to slow down, a smaller group of protesters migrated inside the Capitol, where Moms for Liberty was hosting an event. Moms for Liberty describes itself as an organization “dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”

According to a criminal complaint cited in the report, the protesters were told they were not allowed to enter the Capitol’s rotunda because of the scheduled Moms for Liberty event. Despite being warned several times, some protesters ignored the order and tried to push through a line of officers, the complaint alleges.

Ultimately, Department of Administrative Services Director Adam Steen ordered the protesters to be removed from the building.

One of the arrested protesters, Ryan, reportedly posted to TikTok recounting the experience and said they were detained at the Polk County Jail until later in the evening when some people donated money to bail them out.

Moms for Liberty posted a video of the arrests to X and thanked law enforcement for keeping them safe.

“Radical protestors were arrested today at the Iowa Capitol Building for trying to disrupt our Moms for Liberty Iowa Legislative Day. We are grateful for the Law Enforcement on duty for keeping our Iowa moms safe,” the organization wrote. “Make no mistake, we will not be intimidated or silenced!”

Republican Iowa lawmakers who spoke at the Moms for Liberty event acknowledged the protesters and similarly expressed that their mission to restore education will not be deterred.

“We will be No. 1 in education again. We will do it without the help of these guys,” said Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, referring to the chanting protesters.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.