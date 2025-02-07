Fact Check: Democrat Wasserman-Schultz Lied — Kristi Noem Did Not Call Venezuelans ‘Dirtbags’

CLAIM: Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) claims Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called Venezuelans fleeing oppression “dirtbags.”

VERDICT: False. Noem referred to Tren de Aragua gang members as “dirtbags.”

Wasserman-Schultz is one of many Democrats who are seemingly having a difficult time digesting the deportations of criminals from the United States interior. On January 31, she — along with Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) — led other Democrats in “denouncing the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to abandon the extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Venezuela established under the Biden Administration earlier this month,” as the press release detailed. In the letter, the Democrats referred to this so-called “dirtbags” remark.

“Given Venezuela’s increased instability, repression, and lack of safety, and within all applicable rules and regulations, we demand more information on why the Department has made this decision,” they said.

“The only justification that has been offered by the Administration is the false claim that all Venezuelans are ‘dirt bags’, ‘violent criminals’, or the ‘worst of the worst,'” they continued.

Wasserman-Schultz has also touted the lie on her own.

“In fact, the secretary of Homeland Security called those Venezuelans that are my neighbors and friends dirtbags — dirtbags,” she claimed.

“The disrespect and the vulgarity and the condescension with which Trump and his administration look at people who have fled countries where there’s oppression to make a better way of life for themselves and keep their families safe is revolting,” she added.

This characterization offered by the Democrat, of course, is not true. Noem did not blanket that term over all Venezuelans.

“We are going to follow the process, evaluate these individuals that are in our country including the Venezuelans who are here and members of TDA,” she said, referring to the vicious Tren de Aragua gang members. “I was in New York City yesterday and the people of this country want these dirtbags out.”

“I will make no apologies for working hard to remove murderers, rapists, child abusers, and gang members from this country. Yes, these criminal aliens are DIRTBAGS,” Noem said in response to the Democrat’s gross fabrication.

Last month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and local law enforcement arrested members of the Tren de Aragua gang on fentanyl-dealing charges, as Breitbart News reported.