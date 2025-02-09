President Trump: Super Bowl Tradition ‘Personifies Our Shared Patriotic Values’

President Donald Trump said ahead of his arrival at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, Louisiana, that the annual event “personifies” Americans’ “shared patriotic values.”

Trump issued an official White House statement expressing his excitement ahead of his departure from Palm Beach International Airport for the Big Easy, where he will become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

“I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — as they battle for the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy,” he said.

Trump then hailed participants on the Chiefs and Eagles as embodiments of the American Dream and role models for America’s youth before remarking on the unity the game fosters:

The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream. Their hard work, dedication, and tenacity is admirable, and their individual journeys are as inspiring as the drive and determination that has led them to this extraordinary moment. They also represent the hopes and dreams of our Nation’s young athletes as we restore safety and fairness in sports and equal opportunities among their teams. Football is America’s most popular sport — for good reason — it fosters a sense of national unity, bringing families, friends, and fans together and strengthening communities. This annual tradition transcends our differences and personifies our shared patriotic values of family, faith, and freedom heroically defended by our military service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders. We value their devotion to protecting our great Nation and salute their selfless service.

Trump’s attendance at the game comes just over five weeks after the horrific January 1 terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The terror suspect, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, plowed a pickup truck through a crowd, killing 14 and injuring 35.

“While thousands of fans from across our Nation gather in New Orleans to cheer on their favorite team, we remember that 14 families will be missing a loved one who was tragically murdered during a senseless terrorist attack while celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street,” Trump said Sunday.

“Our thoughts are also with the 35 individuals injured during the attack whose lives were changed forever that fateful night, and our prayers will remain with them for continued strength, comfort, and healing,” he continued.