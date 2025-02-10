CFPB Workers Protest Elon Musk Outside Bureau Headquarters: ‘Arrest Elon’

Around 100 U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) workers protested outside the agency’s Washington, DC, headquarters on Saturday, chanting slogans and holding signs calling for the arrest of Elon Musk.

The demonstration came a day after Musk posted “CFBP RIP” on X as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) began its auditing protocols at the bureau, Breitbart News reported.

The bureau’s website now says, “404: Page not found.”

The group of workers gathered outside the bureau to protest Musk and President Donald Trump for “subverting democracy,” Reuters reported.

A union representing the employees told the outlet that DOGE may jeopardize consumer data while having access to the bureau’s internal systems.

On Friday, Trump appointed Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought acting CFPB director, who in turn directed bureau staff to stop all pending investigations and bank supervision, according to the Washington Post.

Photos from the protest, which took place on the same day as Vought’s directive to stop most of the bureau’s work, show placards reading “Arrest Elon,” “Elon’s a Con,” “Save the CFPB,” and “Let Us Work”:

Vought also told the Federal Reserve that the bureau will not be needing any funding for the third quarter of the year, explaining that receiving more money on top of the CFPB’s current balance of $711.6 million is “excessive in the current fiscal environment”:

“This spigot, long contributing to CFPB’s unaccountability, is now being turned off,” he added on X.

In her own post on X, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — who helped create the CFPB — said “no one — not the President, not Musk, not Vought – can illegally shut down its work.”

“There is power in fighting back, and we will not let up in Congress, in the courts, or in public until we win this fight,” she added.