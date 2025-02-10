Rick Scott: ‘No Matter How Long This Takes, President Trump Will Have His Team’

No matter how long it takes, President Donald Trump “will have his team,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said on Monday amid the battle with Democrats over swiftly confirming the remaining nominees for Trump’s Cabinet.

“UPDATE: Today, we’re voting to move forward on @TulsiGabbard’s nomination, & we’re one step closer to getting her CONFIRMED,” Scott said on Monday.

“Democrats are forcing us to jump through hoops to confirm Trump’s team, despite the fact that Obama had TWICE as many noms confirmed by this time in his admin,” he pointed out. “We won’t give up! No matter how long this takes President Trump will have his team!”

Indeed, Trump is still awaiting confirmation of several of his Cabinet members, although several have made it through. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the first Cabinet nominee confirmed by the Senate on inauguration day, but battles over others have been a bit more contentious. Days later, the Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary in a razor-thin 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

RELATED — Let’s Get to Work! Pete Hegseth Arrives at Pentagon After Confirmation

Other Cabinet nominees who have since been confirmed include Scott Turner as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Russ Vought as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Doug Collins as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Pam Bondi as Attorney General, Chris Wright as Energy Secretary, Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary, Lee Zeldin as EPA Administrator, Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation, Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary, Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary, and John Ratcliffe as CIA Director.

This week, Republicans in the Senate will focus on the confirmations of Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services; and Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI. But first, all eyes on are Gabbard on Monday.

RELATED — Tulsi Gabbard Shuts Down Senator Insinuating Dual Loyalty to Russia: “I’m Offended by the Question”

As PunchBowl News reported:

Tonight, the Senate will vote to invoke cloture on Gabbard’s nomination to be the director of national intelligence. Gabbard, once seen as the most at-risk nominee, won over Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) last week to advance out of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Gabbard is unlikely to be defeated on the floor, although GOP Sens. John Curtis (Utah) and Mitch McConnell (Ky.) are two swing votes to watch. If cloture is invoked, it would set up a confirmation for Gabbard late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, given the 30 hours of post-cloture time required. We don’t expect Democrats to yield back any of that time.

Notably, Kennedy passed through committee last week in a 14-13 vote after winning over Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

RELATED — These Are Not Serious People: Bernie Demands RFK Jr. Condemn “Unvaxed” Baby Onesie