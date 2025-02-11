Democrats hoping to fight so-called “MAGA extremism” unveiled their target map for state legislatures on Tuesday.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) said its 2025-2026 map “pinpoints where Democrats must focus our attention and resources to strengthen our firewall in state legislatures and counterbalance the MAGA extremism of Donald Trump and the Republican Congress in Washington.”

According to Breitbart News, the DLCC is the “state-Democrat aligned campaign arm,” which in May 2022 released a target memo lowering expectations for that year.

On Tuesday, the DLCC listed the chambers Democrats need to “win and defend this cycle” as Alaska, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Its “Power Building” states are Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and New Hampshire. The DLCC named Maine as the state on its “Watch List.”

In a social media post on Tuesday, the DLCC said, “We just launched our 2025-2026 Target Map, pinpointing the state legislatures where Dems must focus our attention & resources to flip chambers blue, strengthen slim majorities, pick up seats, protect Dem gov. veto pens, & block GOP gains”:

Democrats burned through more than $2.1 billion dollars trying to defeat President Trump. However, he won the presidency for a second time after securing a path to a 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College in November, per Breitbart News.

On February 3, the White House released a video showing Trump’s numerous accomplishments in the first two weeks of his return to office.

“The video features White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighting the administration’s progress on several fronts, from the border and energy to securing major investments and widening access in the press briefing room,” the Breitbart News article read:

As Democrats grappled with why Trump won reelection in a landslide, a study in December found the Democrat party is hyper-focused on diversity and elites and needs reforming to be in touch with the average American, per Breitbart News.