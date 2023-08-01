President Joe Biden’s (D) ban on incandescent light bulbs begins today, limiting what types of lighting will be available for purchase.

American consumers will only be able to buy LED lights because of the Department of Energy rules that require manufacturers to only offer such bulbs, MLive.com reported Tuesday.

Leada Gore writes:

The switch means were [sic] incandescent or halogen incandescent – which accounted for roughly 30% of light bulbs sold in the U.S. in 2020 – will soon be a thing of the past. And while retailers won’t be allowed to sell the bulbs, there are no prohibitions stopping from people using bulbs they currently own. The DOE predicts consumers will save about $3 billion per year on utility bills once the change is complete. The rules are also projected to cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons – an amount equivalent to the emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year, the Biden administration said.

However, LEDs are more pricey, with the average cost up to $7 each, while incandescent light bulbs cost around $2 apiece.

In September 2019, then-President Donald Trump explained his efforts to keep incandescent light bulbs in the United States, saying, “They were forcing you to buy lightbulbs that cost a fortune, so I signed something a couple of days ago that gives you the right to use the incandescent light. Much less expensive.”

His c0mments came during a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he spoke about his administration’s regulation cuts to help the American economy, Breitbart News reported:

He ridiculed the new light energy-efficient bulbs for having dangerous toxins and gases in them. “If a bulb breaks, it’s considered almost like a waste site …the new bulbs, they’re very dangerous with all of the gases,” he said, referring to the labels that warn consumers not to break the bulbs.

When Thomas Edison invented the incandescent light bulb in 1879, it became a convenient, safe, and economical choice for buyers then and continued in popularity for the next 100 years, according to a Breitbart News report from July 2011.

Online reaction to news of the incandescent light bulb ban came swiftly.

“President Biden continues to push liberal fantasies through his weaponized federal agencies. The Department of Energy should be focused on American energy independence, not on what lightbulbs you can or can’t purchase for your home or business,” Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) wrote in a social media post:

President Biden continues to push liberal fantasies through his weaponized federal agencies. The Department of Energy should be focused on American energy independence, not on what lightbulbs you can or can’t purchase for your home or business. https://t.co/fazKWgb59z — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) July 31, 2023

“Banning useful every day items because they can. It’s the communist mind set. No laws were passed, just decrees from commissars on high. Today its lightbulbs, tomorrow its air conditioners… Just FYI. They won’t ever stop,” another user stated.

One person had a question for other users, writing, “In lieu of the incandescent light bulb ban from the climate change nutters and Joe Biden. How many should I buy?”