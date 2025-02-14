The Department of Energy under the Trump administration announced that it is postponing the implementation of the Biden administration’s efficiency standards on household appliances.

In an announcement, the Department of Energy stated that efficiency standards for household appliances such as central air conditions, washers and dryers, walk-in coolers and freezers, general service lamps, gas instantaneous water heaters, commercial refrigeration equipment, and air compressors would be postponed.

“A top priority for President Trump is lowering costs for American families,” Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a statement. “Today’s announcement will foster consumer choice and lower prices — it is a win for all Americans. The people, not the government, should be choosing the home appliances and products they want at prices they can afford.”

The Department of Energy also announced that it is “creating a new energy efficiency category for natural gas tankless water heaters,” explaining that by “creating a new category for these popular and low-cost water heaters,” the water heaters are exempt from the Biden-Harris administration’s “onerous rules.”

President Donald Trump previously revealed that he is instructing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Secretary Lee Zeldin to return to his “Environmental Order” regarding “Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES” and other appliances, which former President Joe Biden terminated.

In a post on Truth Social Trump wrote:

I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc., and to likewise go back to the common sense standards on LIGHTBULBS, that were put in place by the Trump Administration, but terminated by Crooked Joe. I look forward to signing these Orders. THANK YOU!!!

In July 2023, the Biden administration cracked down on water heaters by “imposing greater efficiency standards.” The Biden administration also released new guidelines on ceiling fans, which were reported to “cost manufacturers $86.6 million a year.”