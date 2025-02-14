Newly-sworn Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard took to the stage at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday to highlight President Donald Trump’s promise to be a “peacemaker and unifier.”

“It’s a critical time to gather as we face complex threats. More than ever, we need strong intelligence and security partnerships as we work to ensure the freedom and security of our nations and their peoples, and work toward peace,” the former Hawaii congresswoman said, just two days after being confirmed to Trump’s cabinet.

“President Trump promised in his inaugural address that his proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier,” Gabbard continued, before saying that the “foundations of this legacy” of peace are already apparent after less than a month of Trump’s second term.

According to Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, the president is especially focused on ending the “killing and brutality” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and “preventing nuclear war.”

She continued:

He continues to be focused on countering radical Islamist terrorism, the proliferation of drugs like fentanyl, and targeting those profiting from human trafficking. He designated cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to eliminate foreign gangs and criminal networks from our country. He is overhauling the trade system to recognize the principles of fair play and reciprocity, signaling America will insist on a level economic playing field. President Trump’s policies are focused on “America First,” but that should not be mistakenly perceived as “America alone.” We recognize that a strong America is better positioned to lead, work with, and support our allies and partners around our shared interests of peace, security, and prosperity. As the President stated in his address at Davos, restoring common sense in America means bringing back strength, peace, and stability abroad.

The former Democrat 2020 presidential candidate, who joined the Republican Party in October 2024, went on to emphasize how a “coordinated global response” is necessary to defeat terrorism, as well as to address the “challenges presented by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.”

Speaking on her position as the DNI, she acknowledged that she is “new” in that role, but has over two decades of experience with national security issues.

“Through my experience in the military and in the halls of the U.S. Congress, I know first-hand how essential accurate, unbiased, and timely intelligence is, the heavy cost of intelligence failures, and the importance of the relationships we have with all of you,” Gabbard stated.

“As Director of National Intelligence, I look forward to strengthening our relationships, allowing us to partner when it comes to exchanging critical information to counter threats and advance our mutual interests,” she said in her conclusion. “I am focused on returning the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to its original mission, which is to keep the American people safe and deliver the most accurate and timely intelligence to the President, U.S. officials, our warfighters, and our allies.”

Gabbard’s speech came after Vice President JD Vance told a stunned audience at the security conference that Europe’s greatest issue is the “threat from within,” despite the focus the European elite have on subversion by Russia and China.

“For years we’ve been told everything we fund and support is in the name of our shared democratic values. Everything from our Ukraine policy to digital censorship is billed as a defence of democracy,” Vance said. “But when we see European courts cancelling elections and senior officials, threatening to cancel others, we have to ask if we are holding ourselves to an appropriately high standard. And I say ourselves because I fundamentally think we are on the same team. We must do more than talk about democratic values, we must live them.”

Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in separate phone calls on Wednesday, reporting that the talks with both leaders were productive and a step towards peace between the two nations.

“… As we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, ‘COMMON SENSE.’ We both believe very strongly in it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In a follow-up post after his conversation with the Ukrainian president, he added that Zelensky, “like President Putin, wants to make PEACE.”