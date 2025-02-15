Apple Maps Renames ‘Gulf of Mexico’ ‘Gulf of America’

Apple Maps has officially updated the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America” following President Donald Trump’s executive order entitled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.”

The updated name change by Apple Maps comes after Trump stated in his executive order that “within 30 days of the date” of the order, “the Secretary of the Interior shall,” reinstate the name Mount McKinley. The executive order also states that the Secretary of the Interior shall also “take all appropriate actions to rename” the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

In the executive order, it also states that “The Secretary of the Interior shall work with Alaska Native entities and state and local organizations to adopt names for landmarks to honor the history and culture of the Alaskan people.”

Trump had previously stated in January that his administration would be “changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

Google Maps also previously updated the “Gulf of Mexico” to appear as the “Gulf of America.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that they would be changing the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America,” and would also be doing a “name change from Denali to Mount McKinley.”

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has previously stated that she and her staff have considered suing Google for refusing to switch the “Gulf of America” back to the “Gulf of Mexico.”