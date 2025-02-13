Mexican President Considering Suing Google Over Gulf of America Name Change

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she and her staff are considering suing Google for refusing to change the Gulf of America to the Gulf of Mexico.

During her morning news conference, Sheinbaum claimed that her legal team was looking at legal options after Mexico’s government sent a letter requesting that Google change the name back to Gulf of Mexico, which the company had refused to do.

The issue began on January 20, when U.S. President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order 14172, which, among other things, changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. In the following days, Google, Apple, and various other companies began changing the body of water’s name on their maps.

On January 30, Sheinbaum’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramon de La Fuente, acting under her orders, sent a letter to Google requesting that the name be changed back. They claimed that Trump’s order only applied to U.S. waters, not international ones. In the letter, they argued that the name Gulf of Mexico has been internationally recognized.

“They answered the letter,” Sheinbaum said, claiming they had denied the request. “And the Foreign Minister returned the letter, saying no, that they are wrong, that the entire Gulf of Mexico cannot be called the Gulf of America. The decree was given again, and international standards were reiterated. So, if they continue to insist, we are also considering a lawsuit because they are even naming it over Mexican territory, which is our continental shelf.”

Sheinbaum claimed that even though Google is a private business and not an international measure, they have become commonly used as a reference worldwide.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with the Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.