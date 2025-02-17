NBC News implied that President Donald Trump was to blame after a Delta Airlines plane crashed as it was landing at Toronto Pearson Airport and flipped upside down, referencing cuts made to the federal government by the Trump administration.

After Delta Airlines Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed and flipped upside down, Tom Costello, a senior correspondent with NBC News, spoke about how this incident would, “yet again, raise the concern about” staffing within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Roughly 18 people were left injured as a result of the plane crash at the Toronto airport, according to CTV News.

“In terms of the recent string of aviation incidents, Tom, this is going to yet again, raise the concern about FAA staffing — air traffic control staffing,” Costello said. “Now, this is a Canadian air traffic control tower and this is under Canadian authority — once it crosses the border and yet, as you know, there has been this talk of maybe staff cuts at the FAA as apart of President Trump’s effort to trim down the federal workforce.”

The Trump administration recently started “firing hundreds of employees” at the FAA, with the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) union saying that “several hundred” probationary workers had “received termination notices on Friday,” according to the Guardian:

Many of the workers were probationary employees, those employed for less than a year and lacking job protections, which make them low-hanging fruit for the Trump administration’s streamlining efforts.

“And, yet, as you also know, the FAA has been complaining for years that they are understaffed in critical job positions, especially air traffic control,” Costello said, adding that he had spoken with somebody regarding “whether air traffic control in America is being affected by the staff cuts.”

The plane crash at the Toronto Pearson Airport comes after a U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter collided with American Airlines Flight 5342 near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January, leaving 67 people dead.

Days later, a medical plane with six passengers onboard crashed in Philadelphia. As a result of the crash, seven people were left dead, according to CBS News.