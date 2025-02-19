The Department of Homeland Security is slated to use polygraph tests to “crack down on” leaks on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, according to reports.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly warned DHS employees that any polygraphs must include a question on such leaks.

According to a report from Bloomberg:

Noem last week issued an internal directive that all polygraphs the Department of Homeland Security administers must include a question about unauthorized communications with media and nonprofit organizations, according to a memo described to Bloomberg Government by two people without authorization to speak publicly. Noem cited the “deleterious effects” of leaks on border and interior immigration enforcement and said DHS components that have polygraph programs may use them to assess whether personnel can have initial or continued access to classified information, and whether they’re eligible to hold a sensitive position.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the report by reposting it on X with the caption, “The Department of Homeland Security is a national security agency. We can, should, and will polygraph personnel.”

The news comes after leaks have botched some of the planned raids, including one in Aurora, Colorado. Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky confirmed to Breitbart News Daily that leaks directly interfered with the work of border czar Tom Homan in the area.

“I heard it was over 100 people arrested,” Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater said at the time. “But then I heard that it was leaked beforehand, and they went, they knocked on some doors, and they were empty.”

“That’s right,” Jurinsky replied. “That’s exactly right. We do believe that it was leaked beforehand. Well, they were supposed to come the week before,” she continued, explaining that a PIO out of Buckley Space Force base “leaked it and posted it and put it out to the media.”

“And that’s when Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO) flared up. … ‘This will not happen on my watch. Blah, blah, blah, blah.’ And so the operation got delayed. They said, ‘We’re delaying this option, this operation.’ So it was the following week, meaning last week, but somebody had very much tipped it off,” she explained, although she said several arrests were still made, including confirmed members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

“But also folks that were here that had some sort of a criminal background, either from their home country or crimes that they had committed here. … They did make several arrests, but it was leaked,” she emphasized.

Homan confirmed last week that the Aurora leak, specifically, is under investigation, as they believe they have identified the individual responsible for leaking the planned raid.