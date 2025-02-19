Rick Caruso Introduces Free Prefab Homes for L.A. Fire Victims to Speed Return

Developer Rick Caruso’s non-profit organization, Steadfast L.A., is introducing free prefabricated homes for people to live in on their property in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, and Pasadena if they cannot yet afford to rebuild.

In a press statement, Steadfast L.A. said that it “is partnering with CA-based company Samara to donate high-quality, prefab, small homes for people who face devastating circumstances after the wildfires.” The homes are “designed to allow homeowners who lost everything to remain in their communities at no cost.” Funding will come from the Caruso Family Foundation, as well as from Samara and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who will donate $15 million.

The homes feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and resemble the postwar bungalows that were originally used to build much of the Pacific Palisades in the mid-20th century, before homeowners could afford to build larger ones.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Caruso formed Steadfast L.A. to bring the private sector into the rebuilding process in Pacific Palisades, and to oppose the imposition of so-called “affordable housing” by the city and the state.

He is seen as a rival to L.A. Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff, who was appointed by Bass last month. However, Soboroff has also pointed to the problem that many residents may struggle to rebuild their homes, given that even for those with insurance payouts, the building costs may be too expensive. Caruso’s homes provide an interim solution.

Caruso ran against Bass in 2022 but lost, after Bass portrayed herself as the more authentic “pro-choice” Democrat. (Caruso, a former Republican, has contributed to Catholic institutions as well as to pro-life candidates in the past.)

Bass said yesterday that rebuilding the Palisades could take up to five years, but Caruso’s idea is to rebuild the local community first, and then the physical homes. “We’re giving these victims a realistic way to stay on their properties and quickly return to their lives at a time when the deck is stacked against them,” Caruso said in a press statement.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.