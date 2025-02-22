Grenell: There Will Be ‘Strings’ Attached to Federal Aid for California Wildfires

Ambassador Ric Grenell, President Donald Trump’s envoy for special missions, says that there will be “strings” attached to federal aid to California for cleaning up after the devastating wildfires last month in Los Angeles.

Grenell told Politico on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, D.C., that there will be conditions attached to federal aid for California:

Grenell said the administration is talking about what these conditions will be. He floated the idea of targeting the California Coastal Commission, which he called “a disaster” and an unelected group of people who are “crazy woke left.” … “I don’t have faith that if we went back and just gave California hundreds of millions of dollars, they were gonna go back to their same old ways of not giving us enough water, having dangerous situations on the ground in terms of forestry — it’s going to happen again,” Grenell said.

Last month, at a town hall meeting in Pacific Palisades, Trump tapped Grenell to oversee the initial response to the wildfires, and also agreed to appoint a special master to monitor federal funds spent on the state’s fire recovery.

A special master, along the lines of the one appointed to oversee funds from the September 11 Victims Compensation Fund, would monitor federal spending, to make sure it is spent on helping residents recover, and not diverted to other projects by the state and local governments.

