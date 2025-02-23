Former Vice President Kamala Harris fearmongered to audience members on Saturday during her acceptance speech after receiving the Chairman’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, where she claimed there are “flames on our horizons, rising waters in our cities,” and “shadows gathering over our democracy” during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Months after her stunning defeat by President Trump, Harris declared, “This organization came into being at a moment when our country struggled with greed, bitterness, and hatred,” during her speech at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California.

Watch below:

The former vice president went on to bizarrely suggest that those days have returned under President Trump’s second term, adding, “Some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history.”

“Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, what do we do now?” Harris asserted.

She then called on NAACP Image Awards audience members to “organize” and “mobilize.”

“Our power has never come from having an easy path,” Harris said. “Our strength flows from our faith — and our refusal to surrender to cynicism and destruction.”

In further painting a bleak picture for her audience, the former vice president insisted that “victory” is not “guaranteed.”

Harris also took a shot at Elon Musk, adding, “While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story, this chapter will be written, not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us.”

“The American story will be written by you, written by us, by we the people,” Harris concluded in her speech.

Many, however, might find the former vice president’s sentiments peculiar, given that the American people did, in fact, write the story of the U.S. when they elected President Trump in a landslide victory that included him winning not only the Electoral College, but also the popular vote and every swing state.

Notably, the 2024 election results also made Harris the first Democrat presidential candidate to lose the popular vote in 20 years.

Moreover, Democrats now find themselves demoralized as they struggle to rebuild the party’s image in the wake of their historic defeat, which also involved the loss of so many working-class voters who have moved over to the political right.

Additionally, the Democrat party has also lost their own members, who have gone on to unite with Republicans in an effort to make America great, healthy, and safe again.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.