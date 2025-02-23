Ric Grenell Floats DOGE for California; Elon Musk Endorses

Ambassador Ric Grenell, possibly the country’s most influential California conservative, floated the idea Sunday of a “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) to clean up state government there — and Elon Musk agreed.

Musk, the world’s richest man, launched several of his companies in California but has since soured on the state’s high taxes and burdensome regulations. His DOGE is currently chewing through the federal bureaucracy, cutting positions deemed superfluous and workers who refuse to provide valuable service to the public.

It is not clear what prompted Grenell to act, but California’s government is notoriously expensive and wasteful, and fell into a near-catastrophic deficit last year after enjoying a surplus in the COVID era.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newson (D) wrote to Congress to request $40 billion in federal spending on damage from the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Two weeks before, he signed two bills amounting to $50 million in spending to fight President Donald Trump’s policies and to help illegal aliens avoid deportation.

DOGE has sparked panic among Democrats, who see it as a threat to the government departments, and the slush funds, that they are used to controlling and using to fund an array of external political groups that campaign for the left.

