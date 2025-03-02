There is a “proxy war” Senate race building between Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) camp and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, Kentucky businessman and potential Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris told Breitbart News on Saturday.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as McConnell will no longer seek reelection, setting up a battle to remove the influence of McConnell’s establishment influence in the U.S. Senate.

“This race is going to come down to a proxy war of McConnell Inc., the wholly owned subsidiaries of Mitch McConnell, like Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron, and MAGA. And the MAGA movement and the Trump candidate who’s going to finally rid Kentucky of the stranglehold that it has had on our state and our politics by the Mitch McConnell machine,” Morris said.

He lamented that the McConnell camp is stuck in the “1980s view” of the world that includes having America be the world’s policeman, supplying endless amounts of foreign aid instead of focusing on first improving the lives of Kentuckians and Americans.

“It’s Trump or McConnell, your choice,” he added.

“You have to take care of the American people and put them first,” Morris said.

Morris also cheered Trump’s defense of pursuing peace between Ukraine and Russia, as the 47th president seeks to strike an accord ending the years-long conflict between the two countries.

“We know that this war has been a sham from the very beginning. This has been completely ludicrous and the fact that we have had people in Washington on both sides of the aisle backing up the truck and unloading billions and billions of dollars to Zelensky and his cronies is absolutely unacceptable, and I think it’s a defining moment, it’s finally Zelensky to the carpet to say, ‘what are you going to do for America, what are you going to do this situation right,'” the Kentucky businessman said.

Morris continued, “You have the opportunity for peace, as President Trump says, and he doesn’t want to talk about peace.”

