Gavin Newsom Copies Elon Musk, DOGE: Orders Return to Office

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) ordered state employees to return to the office for at least four days a week on Monday, copying a policy that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) used at the federal level.

In an executive order, Newsom cites the work-from-home and “hybrid” policies that are the legacy of the coronavirus lockdowns. He does not cite DOGE — except to say that fired federal workers might be available for state jobs. (New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be making a similar pitch to federal workers.)

In a press statement, Newsom’s office said:

Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order requiring all agencies and departments within his Administration to update their hybrid telework policies to a default of at least four days per week by July 1, 2025. The order establishes a four-day-per-week in-office expectation, with further telework flexibilities granted on a case-by-case basis in light of individual circumstances, consistent with the executive order and existing family-friendly employment policies and legal obligations. To further enhance the state’s workforce needs, the Governor is also directing CalHR to streamline the hiring process for former federal employees seeking employment in key roles, including firefighting, forest management, and weather forecasting.

Democrats have mocked and demonized DOGE, but appear to be copying one of its signature policy interventions.

Newly-installed San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also ordered city employees back to the office last week.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.