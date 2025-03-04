Exclusive — Zeldin: EPA Working with DOJ, FBI on NGO Corruption After Eight Groups Tied to ‘Gold Bars’ Scheme

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin detailed on The Alex Marlow Show how the Biden administration protected $20 billion in “gold bars” meant for leftist NGOs, many of them with connections to the Biden administration.

Zeldin sent shockwaves in mid-February after he had pledged to recover $20 billion in taxpayer funds that had been sent by the Biden administration to climate change projects and other pet projects of Democrat staffers.

The EPA Administrator at the time likened it to “throwing gold bars off the Titanic,” saying that it was a “rush job with reduced oversight.”

However, Zeldin explained to Alex Marlow, the Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart News and host of The Alex Marlow Show, that the Biden administration tied up the money to make it harder for him and the Trump administration to conduct oversight of the $20 billion in “gold bars” to leftist NGOs.

Zeldin said that “the director of the greenhouse reduction fund left an NGO to come to the Biden administration, becomes the director of the greenhouse reduction fund, and gave their former employer $5 billion.”

He noted that one CEO who applied for a $20 million grant sat on the Biden White House environmental justice council, which had only received $3 million over the prior three years.

The EPA had uncovered that $2 billion was set aside for a climate change group, Power Forward Communities, which is associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams, even though the organization had only reported $100 in revenue.

He said that these eight entities which received these grants need to have proper oversight.

When asked by Marlow how he would help unwind this leftist scheme, Zeldin said he had formally referred this financial mismanagement to the EPA Acting Inspector General (EPA IG) for further investigation.

Fortunately, Zeldin said that both the Justice Department and the FBI have been “as motivated as I have.”

“We want to reestablish more oversight controls. We want to have accountability over every penny. I want to have the ability to sit before Congress and you can ask me 20 of your top questions, and I want to have answers for every single one of them on top of my head,” he explained, sharing his desire to have maximum transparency over agency spending.

Zeldin revealed that these agreements between the EPA and the NGOs prevent more oversight of these climate change groups’ spending.

He said he if were to send the banks handling the climate spending a “notice of control,” it would allow the NGOs to then send their money to another bank, preventing oversight.

