Nolte: Huge Majority Support DOGE Audits of Social Security

Despite the best efforts of Democrats to astroturf Republican town halls with fake protesters while conspiring with the regime media to report on them as though President Trump is facing a backlash, the Real World not only supports DOGE but wants DOGE to dig into the Social Security Administration.

DOGE, of course, is the Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization spearheaded by Elon Musk. Because the federal government is corrupt and useless and hides its illegal and unconstitutional activities by funding NGOs, the geniuses at DOGE have written computer programs that fly over the heads of Deep State Bureaucrats and get down into the nitty-gritty of where our money is spent.

Because most of these illicit billions benefit Democrats, Democrat campaign coffers, their families, political cronies, and the regime media, a 24/7 assault was launched to terrify Republican lawmakers into believing the American people do not want their government audited.

Well, this poll from Rasmussen Reports, one of the most reliable pollsters in the country, proves yet another media narrative a lie.

Here’s the number that should terrify Democrats more than any other…

When asked, “Which political party do you trust more to handle Social Security,” for the first time I have seen in my nearly 60 years on the planet, the GOP leads, 44 percent to 43 percent.

That is an incredible accomplishment, and most of the credit should go to President Trump, who has been steadfast in promising not to touch Medicare or Social Security. Voters obviously believe him.

Nevertheless, although the American people do not want Social Security touched, they still trust Trump, Musk, and DOGE enough to call for the program to get the full-DOGE auditing.

“Would you support or oppose having the Department of Government Efficiency do an audit of the Social Security system?” the Rasmussen survey asked. A whopping 59 percent said they would strongly (41 percent) or somewhat (18 percent) approve of that audit. Only 35 percent opposed it.

Get this: 64 percent of black voters support an audit, while only 32 percent oppose it; 67 percent of Hispanic voters want the audit, with only 18 percent saying otherwise.

Among age groups, 66 percent of those aged 18-39 support the audit compared to 54 percent of those over age 65.

“How likely is it that an audit of Social Security would reveal widespread fraud in the program?” Sixty-one percent said very (37 percent) or somewhat (24 percent) likely, while only 33 percent disagreed.

Once again, more young people believe fraud will be found than old. Of those aged 18-39, 72 percent said fraud is likely to be discovered, while 53 percent of those over age 65 said the same.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, surveyed 1,241 likely voters February 19-20, and delivered a bombshell result.

Think about this… Not only do voters trust the GOP more than Democrats to protect Social Security, but they also trust Trump, Musk, and DOGE to do a full audit. Moreover, they want a full audit.

We’re living in a whole new world, one where the fake media no longer matter, and I never thought I would live to see it.

