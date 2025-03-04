Virginia’s Republican governor granted clemency on Sunday to a former policeman who was sentenced to prison in connection with the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in 2023.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision came two days after 36-year-old Wesley Shifflett was sentenced to three years behind bars, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Shifflett had been found guilty of recklessly handling a firearm in the incident, which occurred on February 22, 2023, outside Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson, who was accused of stealing sunglasses from a store in the shopping center.

An image shows Johnson:

The now former policeman was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter regarding the case. In his statement, Youngkin said:

I am convinced that the court’s sentence of incarceration is unjust and violates the cornerstone of our justice system—that similarly situated individuals receive proportionate sentences. I want to emphasize that a jury acquitted Sgt. Shifflett of the more serious charge of involuntary manslaughter, a conviction for which the sentencing guidelines recommend no jail time or up to six months’ incarceration.

Although he was granted clemency, the ex-Fairfax County officer still has a felony conviction.

Prior to the shooting, security guards alerted police that Johnson had allegedly stolen sunglasses from a Nordstrom store. Shifflett and another officer ran after the man, who was unarmed, outside the mall.

Shifflett shot two times at Johnson. While speaking in court, the ex-officer said he fired on the man in self-defense because he believed Johnson reached into his waistband after falling down.

Body camera footage shows the moment the officers pursued Johnson on foot, eventually getting closer to him into what appears to be a wooded area.

The sound of gunshots is heard, and an officer says, “Shots fired! Shots fired!” Police said Johnson was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, per an ABC 7 Chicago report from March 2023:

During the pursuit, Shifflett reportedly told Johnson to get on the ground before the shots rang out. Moments later, Shifflett apparently yelled for Johnson to “Stop reaching.” Johnson reportedly told officers he was not reaching for anything and did not have anything.

We Back Blue’s Executive Director Melissa Robey said the ex-officer’s mother asked for assistance as his sentencing neared. As a result, Robey’s efforts ended up with Shifflett’s attorney lobbying the governor for clemency.

“Somebody’s got to say ‘Enough is enough.’ These guys put that uniform on every single day — they’re there for your worst day. When is it time to stand up for them?” Robey stated.

In January, Youngkin blasted then-President Joe Biden (D) for granting clemency to two criminals who killed a police officer, Breitbart News reported.

“I am beyond outraged and in utter disbelief that President Biden would announce clemency for Ferrone Claiborne and Terence Richardson—two men who admitted to being responsible to brutally killing Officer Allen Gibson,” he said, adding, “What makes this even more unconscionable is the Biden U.S. Attorney advised the White House not to commute these sentences as they are violent offenders.”