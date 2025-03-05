DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old boy diagnosed with brain cancer who was made an honorary Secret Service agent during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, visited Trump in the Oval Office.

In a post on X, Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president, posted a video showing Devarjaye, also know as “DJ” and his family in the Oval Office with Trump. DJ can be seen hugging Trump in the video.

“What a good-looking family,” Trump says in the video.

“I have one more thing I got for ya, a big hug,” DJ says as he walks over to hug Trump, who can be seen sitting at his desk.

As Breitbart News previously reported, during Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress, he directed Secret Service Director Sean Curran to make DJ “an agent of the United State Secret Service.”

“DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,” Trump said. “I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

DJ’s father, Theodis Daniel, told Fox26 News that the moment when his son was made an honorary Secret Service agent left them “speechless,” adding that they “weren’t expecting that.”

“It left us speechless,” Daniel told the outlet. “I can tell you we weren’t expecting that. We didn’t even know what was going on. Actually, they kept a secret from us.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, DJ, who was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer at six-years-old, has gone through 13 surgeries since then and has been sworn in as an honorary police officer at over 900 police departments.

In March 2024, KTAL News reported that DJ had been sworn in as an honorary police office at 821 agencies. In a post on Facebook from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in October 2024 it was revealed that the “Birmingham Police Department and numerous other agencies” had sworn DJ in as an “honorary law enforcement officer” and as an Alabama State Trooper.

The post also noted that he was “first sworn in as an officer by the Brookshire Police Department in Texas” in 2019, and since then, DJ “has been sworn into 871 police departments” throughout the nation.