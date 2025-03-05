An illegal alien gang member has been caught on camera assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer after the sanctuary city of Denver, Colorado, set him free to the “streets,” according to new records.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) was one of four Democrat mayors to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding their cities’ sanctuary policies.

Johnston famously suggested last year that he would be willing to go to jail to protect illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) grilled Johnston over the case of Abraham Gonzalez, a known illegal alien gang member of Venezuela’s violent Tren de Aragua. Gonzalez was first released into the United States in September 2023 by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Only a few months after being released into the U.S. interior, Gonzalez was arrested for aggravated assault. In March 2024 he was arrested for motor vehicle theft and felony menacing.

Six days after the menacing charge against him, ICE agents requested custody of Gonzalez and sought a 48-hour notification from the Denver Sheriff’s Department ahead of his release from jail.

Instead, the Denver Sheriff’s Department — complying with the city’s sanctuary policy — released Gonzalez “to the streets” and gave ICE agents just a one-hour notification, according to notification documents published by Jordan.

Another document shows the Denver Sheriff’s Department warning Gonzalez that ICE is looking to arrest him when he is released from jail.

Subsequently, ICE agents were forced to attempt to arrest the gang member in the parking lot of the jail rather than inside the jail.

Six ICE agents were involved in the arrest, captured on surveillance footage. One of the agents can be seen being assaulted by Gonzalez.

“An officer got assaulted because of your [sanctuary] policy,” Jordan told Johnston.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking to eliminate sanctuary jurisdictions like Denver across the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has filed a lawsuit against Chicago and the state of Illinois for its sanctuary policies sheilding illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

Bondi has also ordered the DOJ to pause federal funds going to sanctuary jurisdictions like Denver. Several sanctuary jurisdictions are now suing the administration over that move.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.