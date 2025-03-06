The father of DJ Daniel, the teenage cancer survivor whom President Trump honored on Tuesday, had harsh words for MSNBC host Rachel Maddow after she deemed the president “disgusting” for spotlighting the boy’s fight with cancer.

During an interview with the New York Post, Theodis Daniel said, “She needs to shut her mouth if she has nothing nice to say,” the outlet reported on Wednesday.

“This lady didn’t even serve time in the military. I was on the USS Kitty Hawk. She does not need to put her bad energy on us,” he added.

Watch the clip of Maddow’s comments here:

President Trump, while delivering his address before Congress on Tuesday evening, made DJ, who is 13 years old, an honorary Secret Service agent, Breitbart News reported.

Watch the touching moment Trump bestows the honor on the young man:

The teenager from Texas, whose lifelong dream is to be a police officer, has hundreds of honorary law enforcement titles. DJ was just six years old when doctors diagnosed him with spine and brain cancer. At the time, he was given five months to live but he has fought hard and is under continual treatment, per the Post.

Following Trump’s honor, DJ visited the president in the Oval Office, and video footage shows him hugging Trump:

His father later said the moment his son was made an honorary Secret Service agent left them “speechless” because they were not expecting it and the administration kept everything a secret.

Despite the hardships their family has faced, DJ’s aunt told the Post the teenager has “overcome the odds” and “it’s all in who you are inside. I think God has given a tough battle to a good one. I believe that God is looking out for him and making sure that the right hands are touching him.”