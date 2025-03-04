Watch: MSNBC’s Wallace Concerned Young Cancer Survivor Might Kill Himself over Something Like J6

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her network’s coverage of the presidential address to a joint session of Congress that she hopes the young man who survived pediatric cancer who wants to become a police officer does not commit suicide because of something like January 6

Wallace said, “Let’s just stick with DJ. I mean, I think that if there was a moment where your whole body could relax and you could celebrate someone, it was the 13 year old cancer survivor who would like to be a police officer. It was a genuinely beautiful moment. And the and the moment that probably was most familiar to the State of the Union addresses were both a part of. Problem is, in the beauty of that child is the tragedy of the Trump presidency, because he’s we don’t know how he survived pediatric cancer, but it is likely he benefited from some sort of cancer research. And it is a fact that Trump has slashed cancer research. It’s a fact by eliminating NIH and by all the cuts, pediatric cancer trials are halted.”

She continued, “God willing, he won’t need any more treatment but if he does, I hope that NIH wasn’t responsible for anything that let him live this long. He also talked about wanting anyone who murdered a cop to receive the death penalty. But Donald Trump first action was to pardon all of the JJanuary 6insurrectionists who assaulted and violently beat cops.”

Wallace added, “I think this was a lesson in finding one thing that that you let yourself feel. I let myself feel joy about DJ and I hope he’s alive for another 95 years. right? And I hope he lives and the life he wants to live. He wants to be a cop. He knows what he wants to do and maybe when you have childhood cancer, that crystallizes for you. And I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer, but I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters. And if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide. And I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then live to see Donald Trump pardon those people.”

