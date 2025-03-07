Donald Trump Jr., the oldest child of President Donald Trump, smacked down a fake news story from Mediaite that claims the younger Trump is running for president in 2028.

In a post on X, Trump Jr. shared a screenshot from Republican strategist Andrew Surabian of Mediaite’s article. In Surabian’s post, he shares Trump Jr.’s statement to Mediaite in which he denies that he is considering a presidential run in 2028.

“LOL A lot of fake stories have been written about me over the years, but this might be the most obviously fake one yet,” Trump Jr. wrote in his post. “Congrats to @dianafalzone & @Mediaite for embarrassing themselves. You guys got played and now all your friends in the press are mocking you behind your back.”

The article from Mediaite used quotes from “three high-level” anonymous sources, who alleged that Trump Jr. “has always kept the lanes open for a presidential run,” and described Trump Jr. as being “more experienced” than Vice President JD Vance.

“Don has been the most politically involved of all the Trump kids and has always kept the lanes open for a presidential run,” one of the sources, who the article described as being a “White House insider and close friend” to the Trump family, told the outlet. “He is a valued voice for his father, and a real possibility to be a contender in 2028.”

Another source claimed: “One hundred percent he will run, but only for president not VP.”

“He is older and more experienced than JD,” the source told the outlet. “In about a year, real conversations will start about him running. At this point, it’s too soon, and he doesn’t want to start a battle with JD, especially since they are friends.”

In a statement to Mediaite, Trump Jr. smacked the outlet down and asked them if they were “f**king retarded,” noting that the outlet’s “theory” is that he worked his butt off to help Vance get “the VP nomination” because he wants “to run for president in 2028” himself.

“I’m actually glad you’re printing this bulls**t though because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how s****y your ‘sources’ are and how easily you’re played by them,” Trump Jr. added. “Congrats, moron.”