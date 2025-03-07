Kristi Noem: ‘Two Leakers’ of DHS Operations Information Identified

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that two people who had leaked information regarding the operations of DHS had been identified.

“We have identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security, who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy,” Noem shared. “We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they’ve done.”

“We’re going to continue to do all that we can to keep America safe,” Noem added.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for DHS explained to Fox News that the DHS was “preparing to refer” the two unnamed individuals to the Department of Justice (DOJ) “for felony prosecutions.”

“We are preparing to refer these perpetrators to the DOJ for felony prosecutions. These individuals face up to 10 years in federal prison,” McLaughlin explained. “We will find and root out all leakers. They will face prison time, and we will get justice for the American people.”

The announcement from Noem comes as she previously told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that the people who had been leaking information regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations regarding “potential illegal aliens facing possible deportation procedures,” had been identified.

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported that the DHS was allegedly planning to use polygraph tests as part of an effort to “crack down on” on leaks regarding ICE raids. This came in response to reported leaks interfering with raids in places such as Aurora, Colorado.