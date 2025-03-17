Trump: ‘Iran Will Be Held Responsible’ for Houthi Attacks

President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that Iran would be “held responsible, and suffer the consequences” for any shot fired by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that “any further attack or retaliation” by the Houthis would “be met with great force.” Trump also accused Iran of having “played ‘the innocent victim’ of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control,” while adding that Iran has not “lost control.”

“Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN,” Trump wrote. “Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.”

Trump’s statement continued:

Iran has played “the innocent victim” of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, “Intelligence.” Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!

As Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson previously reported, Trump announced on Saturday that his administration would be conducting “aerial attacks” on Houthi terrorists “in response to attacks on American vessels and aircraft.”

“Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social at the time. “They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.”

Breitbart News’s Frances Martel reported that Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the head of the Houthi’s, had threatened to “escalate” a terror campaign “against American military assets in the Middle East.”