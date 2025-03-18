Man Identifying as a Woman Drops Out of Miss Georgia USA Pageant

Miss Buckhead USA 2025, who is a man living as a woman, has decided not to compete in the upcoming Miss Georgia USA pageant.

Bella Bautista announced in a social media post on Monday that he was relinquishing his Buckhead title and would not participate in the larger Miss Georgia pageant, local affiliate FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

“With a heavy heart, I am officially relinquishing my title as Miss Buckhead USA 2025,” the man wrote in an Instagram post.

“When I joined this pageant, I did so with the hope of breaking barriers, inspiring others, and showing that representation matters. However, after deep reflection, I have come to the decision that the organization’s affiliations and actions no longer align with my personal values and my mission for inclusivity and a world free of discrimination,” Bautista added.

Social media users responded to his announcement on Monday, with one person writing, “So glad you’re letting a competition for WOMEN be for WOMEN! When they start letting men like you with penises and Adam’s apples in women’s competition then what even is the point of having a gender based comp?? Thanks for trying to ruin it!!”

“Biological women want their spaces back,” another user commented.

Bautista would have been the first transgender contestant in Miss Georgia USA’s history had he followed through with competing in the pageant, according to the Washington Examiner.

In his Instagram post, Bautista said he is currently involved in legal proceedings with the organizers of Miss Georgia USA.

“Due to ongoing legal proceedings, I am unable to share further details at this time,” he wrote. “But know this: the truth will unfold, and justice will be served very soon.”

“The Miss Georgia USA pageant is produced by Greenwood Productions, headed by Miss Tennessee USA 1989, Kim Greenwood. Greenwood, along with her husband, country musician Lee Greenwood, have both been public supporters of President Donald Trump and attended his inauguration,” Atlanta FOX 5 reported.

“Greenwood Productions has not offered a comment on Bautista’s announcement on Monday, but previously told FOX 5 that the eligibility requirements are set by Miss Universe Organization and that ‘we look forward to welcoming all eligible contestants and giving them the experience of their lifetime,'” the outlet added.

Bautista claims to be a “Collegiate Athlete” on his current Instagram bio. Outsports.com, which identifies as an “LGBTQ+ sports” website, described Bautista on February 6 as “a former competitive cheer athlete at Oglethorpe (Ga.) University.”

The Georgia House passed a bill on February 27 that would prevent “transgender women,” or men posing as women, from competing in women’s sports. Responding to this development, Bautista told WRDW, “It’s heartbreaking to know that the elected officials that are stripping away my civil rights and opportunity for happiness because being a cheerleader makes me happy.”

Bautista testified before the Georgia Senate in January as part of an unsuccessful campaign to derail the bill, known as the Riley Gaines Act.

Per the Daily Mail:

When Bautista testified in front of the Georgia Senate last month, she was arguing against the ‘Riley Gaines Act’, which would ban trans athletes to ‘ensure a level playing field for women.’ In her remarks to the senate, Bautista slammed lawmakers as she said: ‘The people are well-paid, well-rehearsed and the only thing they could reference was Lia Thomas. These people have nothing to work on except fearmongering.’ ‘They are harming one community to protect another community. This is about rights for all Americans and it’s unfair. As a trans athlete, this affects me and it’s time that they really open their eyes and see the world is bigger than they think.’ Her pleas failed as the legislation was approved in a 9-3 vote and is set to be voted on in the state House of Representatives in its current session.

Riley Gaines, the namesake of the advancing bill, is a former collegiate swimmer who became a prominent advocate for protecting female sports from male participation after she was forced to compete against and share a locker room with a man, Lia Thomas, during her college swimming career.