President Donald Trump criticized Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) for having a “purposefully distorted” painting of him put up in the State Capitol, and he noted that he “would much prefer not having a picture” than the one that is hanging up.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump labeled Polis as being “extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to” the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which was reported to have been in Aurora, Colorado. Trump’s post included a photo of the painting of himself.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump said. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older.”

Trump added that he “would much prefer not having a picture,” than having the one that was currently up and claimed that people in the state “have called and written to complain.”

“Many people from Colorado have called and written to complain,” Trump wrote. “In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!”

9News reported that former Colorado state Sen. Kevin Grantham (R) had “raised $10,000 in a few hours on GoFundMe” in order to get Trump’s painting placed in the State Capitol.

In August 2019, the painting of Trump was put up during “an event hosted by the Colorado Senate Republicans and artist Sarah A. Boardman,” according to the outlet.