Polling shows the “controversy” surrounding President Trump deporting Venezuelan gang members is not much of a controversy for Normal People.

When Rasmussen Reports asked 1,106 likely voters if they support Trump declaring the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua a Foreign Terrorist Organization and then invoking the Alien Enemies Act to deport them, 64 percent said they strongly (47 percent) and somewhat (17 percent) support this. Only 26 percent said they somewhat (10 percent) or strongly (16 percent) oppose it.

The group that most supports Trump deporting these gang members is Hispanics. A whopping 72 percent of Hispanics said they support the action while only 22 percent oppose it. A majority of black voters (53 percent) also support these gang deportations, while only 29 percent oppose them. Even Democrat voters are evenly split — 43 percent support to 43 percent oppose.

A majority of 64 percent of independents support these deportations, while only 25 percent oppose.

Rasmussen also asked about the federal district court judge who issued an injunction to stop these common sense and perfectly legal deportations. A plurality of 49 percent of voters said this judge should be impeached, while only 24 percent disagree.

The judge, of course, is Judge James Boasberg, one of nearly 700 federal district judges who have no business involving themselves in what are clearly executive branch duties — especially when it comes to a national security issue like deporting terrorists.

Moreover, it is beyond clarifying that despicable judges like Boasberg remained silent as President Auto Pen illegally imported millions of unvetted illegal aliens but now want to stop Trump from legally deporting them.

On the broader question of “the way President Trump is handling issues related to immigration,” 53 percent rate him as excellent (40 percent) or good (13 percent). Only 43 percent rate him fair (10 percent) to poor (33 percent).

Hispanics approve at 58 percent. Independents approve at 63 percent.

The country is with Donald Trump on this issue, which means Democrats and their media allies feel like they have no choice other than to demand that violent rapists, murderers, and drug dealers who entered our country illegally be flown back and put up in the best hotels … again.

Trump has brilliantly used the left’s unhinged hatred of him to force the Democrat party to defend the indefensible — illegal gangs in our cities, castrating and sterilizing little boys, destroying women’s sports by allowing men to participate, allowing mentally ill men in women’s private spaces, and releasing violent criminals. Democrats cheer on violence, call for violence, and demand gay porn in public schools.

It’s glorious.

