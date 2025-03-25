Report: Trump to Freeze Planned Parenthood Grants

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration plans to freeze federal grants to Planned Parenthood worth about $120 million this year, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The outlet cited several anonymous people it says are familiar with the anticipated move on the abortion provider.

The WSJ said the money for the groups affiliated with Planned Parenthood would be held while the administration reviews whether any of the funds were used in DEI efforts. The pause may be announced within days.

Planned Parenthood is one of the nation’s largest providers of abortions as well as sex change drugs, including puberty blockers, as Breitbart News reported.

The move is just the latest in a long list of efforts by the Trump administration to hold to account those who receive U.S. taxpayer dollars as he works to drain the D.C. swamp.

“HHS is reviewing grantees to ensure compliance with President Trump’s Executive Orders,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told Reuters.

In January the Trump administration publicly flagged its intentions to pause grants and loans across the health sector.

In response, Karen Stone, Vice President of Public Policy & Government Relations, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, called the move “reckless.”

In 2023, Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) reported performing 392,715 abortions as part of its total of 9.13 million discrete services, while seeing over two million patients.